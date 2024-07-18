E-Paper
Watch: Dubai couple lights up sky with first drone show gender reveal in Middle East

Nora and Khalid Alherani's Instagram post goes viral

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:57 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:13 PM

Dubai-based influencers Nora and Khalid Alherani found a exciting new route for a gender reveal: a drone show.

The couple posted a clip of the reveal that took place high in the sky on Instagram, and the video has since gone viral, accruing over 900,000 likes.


The clip shows the ‘relatable couple from Dubai’, as they call themselves, dressed in white on a beach and looking to the sky with bated breath. A cluster of drones slowly countdown before revealing….the couple is having a girl.

The captioned the heart-warming video,writing: “3…2…1…It’s a…? We both can’t wait to welcome our baby to this world. You’re a miracle on your own mashallah, our symbol of love.


"Btw this was the first ever Gender Reveal Drone show in the Middle East and I can‘t find the words to describe how beautiful intimate and personal this moment was.”

The couple were surrounded by their friends, making the reveal a big, emotional moment for the mum-to-be who could not hold back her tears. She posted pictures of her big moment on Instagram, writing and captioned them: “Pure emotions 🎢😭 Sharing this moment with our favourite people in this world just made it so special 🩷 Thank you for everyone that joined!!”

