'The Electric State' trailer reveals a dystopian future

Chris Pratt. Photo: Reuters

In a new trailer for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt are seen navigating a post-apocalyptic world where humans and machines have been torn apart following a war.

The film, directed by the Russo brothers: Anthony and Joe Russo, debuts on the streaming platform on March 14, 2025.

Set in the 1990s, The Electric State follows the story of a teenager, played by Brown, who teams up with her robot companion to find her missing younger brother.

They join forces with a wanderer, portrayed by Pratt, on a dangerous quest in a world left in chaos after the devastating conflict between humans and robots.

The film also boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.

Additionally, the film features voice work from prominent actors such as Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the previously released teaser, Brown's character reflects on the aftermath of the war, stating, "Right now, all of us have something in common. We all lost something after the rebellion. Robots lost their freedom. Humans lost connection with each other. And I lost everyone I loved — or so I thought."