'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to release early in UAE: Where to watch in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Midnight shows, advance bookings and themed events are already building hype across cinemas

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 11:23 AM UPDATED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 11:24 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE fans can officially transport themselves into the fashion paradise of The Devil Wears Prada 2 ahead of the rest of the world.

The Meryl Streep–Anne Hathaway starrer is set to hit cinemas here from April 30, with early midnight screenings kicking off on April 29 at around 11pm, meaning UAE audiences will see Miranda Priestly back on the big screen before the US release on May 1.

Recommended For You

Iran accuses US of violations as truce deadline looms; Hezbollah fires at Israel

Iran accuses US of violations as truce deadline looms; Hezbollah fires at Israel

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

US VP to fly to Pakistan for talks; Iran says no delegation has left yet

US VP to fly to Pakistan for talks; Iran says no delegation has left yet

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

Pakistan says US, Iran ceasefire to end at 4.50am PST, 3.50pm UAE time on April 22

Pakistan says US, Iran ceasefire to end at 4.50am PST, 3.50pm UAE time on April 22

 

In Dubai, VOX Cinemas across Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, BurJuman, Wafi Mall, Dubai Festival City and other locations are hosting early screenings of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Springs Souk are also showing the film on the early release date.

In Abu Dhabi, VOX Cinemas venues including Yas Mall, Reem Mall and The Galleria Al Maryah Island are set to screen the sequel from the early release window as well.

The long-awaited sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci nearly two decades after the original became a pop culture and fashion touchstone, this time following a power struggle between Miranda and her former assistant Emily Charlton against the backdrop of a struggling print industry.

Advance bookings open

Cinemas across the country have already started advance bookings, with chains like Reel Cinemas, VOX and Roxy now listing shows and premium formats. Expect everything from standard screens to Dolby Cinema and Platinum-style experiences for those who want their viewing experience amped up.

On top of that, the UAE is turning the release into a full-fledged experience, with watch parties, themed ladies’ nights and early fan events built around the sequel’s release window.

With tickets now live and the countdown officially on, consider this your sign to rally the group chat, colour-code the calendar and secure those seats before they inevitably sell out. 

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

2

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

3

UAE busts Iran-linked terror cell, arrests members over plot to destabilise state

4

Trump says will not lift Hormuz blockade until deal with Iran

5

Iran yet to respond to Trump's ceasefire extension