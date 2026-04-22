'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to release early in UAE: Where to watch in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE fans can officially transport themselves into the fashion paradise of The Devil Wears Prada 2 ahead of the rest of the world.

The Meryl Streep–Anne Hathaway starrer is set to hit cinemas here from April 30, with early midnight screenings kicking off on April 29 at around 11pm, meaning UAE audiences will see Miranda Priestly back on the big screen before the US release on May 1.

In Dubai, VOX Cinemas across Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, BurJuman, Wafi Mall, Dubai Festival City and other locations are hosting early screenings of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Springs Souk are also showing the film on the early release date.

In Abu Dhabi, VOX Cinemas venues including Yas Mall, Reem Mall and The Galleria Al Maryah Island are set to screen the sequel from the early release window as well.

The long-awaited sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci nearly two decades after the original became a pop culture and fashion touchstone, this time following a power struggle between Miranda and her former assistant Emily Charlton against the backdrop of a struggling print industry.

Advance bookings open

Cinemas across the country have already started advance bookings, with chains like Reel Cinemas, VOX and Roxy now listing shows and premium formats. Expect everything from standard screens to Dolby Cinema and Platinum-style experiences for those who want their viewing experience amped up.

On top of that, the UAE is turning the release into a full-fledged experience, with watch parties, themed ladies’ nights and early fan events built around the sequel’s release window.

With tickets now live and the countdown officially on, consider this your sign to rally the group chat, colour-code the calendar and secure those seats before they inevitably sell out.