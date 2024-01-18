The day I turned 60 was one of the best days of my life: Jodie Foster

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 6:06 PM

American actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster is content in her sixties. The Oscar winner, who turned 61 in November, explained on 'The Today Show' why this decade is considerably better than her "confusing" 50s, reported People.

"Your 60s, where you are today, is a place where you feel like your heart can rest, you're home? Describe what's happening," asked host Hoda Kotb, 59.

"I don't wanna take credit for it though," replied Foster, "cause I think it's some kind of hormone or something that got injected into my system, where suddenly the day I turned 60 was, you know, one of the best days of my life."

"I don't know, I just feel like suddenly nothing really mattered and everything's a bonus," the True Detective star continued. "I was just happy and content, and I wasn't competing with my old self. I had no expectations for what was happening, and I was ready for what was gonna come."

Kotb then asked Foster when she began "feeling comfortable in your own skin," to which the 'Nyad' actress said, "I don't know, 'cause that's a daily thing, right? 'How is today?' "

"So, I guess, you know, you just have to hope that you get more good days than bad," said Foster. The former child star and mom of two added, "It is weird growing up as a public figure. I don't recommend it for anybody. I think it's a tough road. Especially when you start so young."

Foster said, "It's a long road of figuring out, like, who you are and who's your job and what part of you is your job. All that stuff," reported People. ANI

ALSO READ: