'The Conjuring' filmmaker James Wan's next is a horror thriller series

The untitled series is inspired by Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel 'Stinger'

By PTI Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 1:02 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 1:09 PM

Filmmaker James Wan, renowned for The Conjuring and Saw franchises, is going back to his roots as executive producer of a new horror thriller series at Peacock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NBCUniversal streamer has greenlit the show penned by Yellowstone writer Ian McCulloch.

The untitled series is inspired by Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel Stinger. The series will follow a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.

E L Katz of The Haunting of Bly Manor fame will direct the pilot episode and is also attached as an executive producer.

Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said the team is excited to bring the “adrenalised thriller” about a group of people overcoming adversity to life.

“We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery,” she said.