The best things to do in Dubai during the DFC 30x30

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC 30×30) is going on in full swing this November, transforming the city into one giant outdoor gym for an entire month of movement, motivation, and community spirit. From adrenaline-fueled races and beachside workouts to recovery sessions and healthy bites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy — whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey. Here are some of the most exciting ways to get involved, stay active, and make the most of the city’s biggest wellness movement.

Feel the Rush at T100 Dubai

Get ready for four action-packed days as T100 Dubai returns from November 13-16, bringing a celebration of fitness, community, and high-energy fun to the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30. Open to all levels, the event features everything from the Music Run — a 5K evening race set to live beats on November 15 — to the Sprint Triathlon on the same day, with a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or just soaking in the festival vibes, T100 Dubai is the ultimate way to get active and be part of the city’s fitness movement.

Wellfit brings the heat to Dubai Fitness Challenge

As the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC 30×30) returns this November, Wellfit is taking centre stage with a citywide fitness takeover that blends community spirit and athletic excellence. From November 1-30, XPark Dubai Fitness Hub by Wellfit at Kite Beach will offer over 120 free group classes, including HIIT, cycling, yoga, and strength training — open to all levels. Participants who attend the most sessions will win a one-month Wellfit membership.

Dive into fitness at Rixos The Palm Dubai

Get ready to recharge your body and mind as Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites joins the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC 30×30) with a month-long series of complimentary seaside workouts and wellness experiences. Set on the golden sands of Palm Jumeirah, the all-inclusive resort will open its doors to the public each week, offering a mix of invigorating and restorative sessions — from sunset yoga and sound healing to aqua circuits, CrossFit, and ice baths. Designed to inspire every fitness level, the programme blends expert-led workouts with the resort’s stunning beachfront setting. Participants who register early can secure their spot and enjoy a 20 per cent food and beverage discount during the events.

Power up with a limited-edition smoothie

Fuel your fitness this November with the new SKM’D x Bioniq Smoothie, a limited-edition collaboration between SKM’D Café, Dubai’s go-to spot for wholesome eats, and Bioniq, the global health-tech brand known for personalised nutrition. Available exclusively at SKM’D Kite Beach throughout the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025, the Dh45 smoothie blends Bioniq Dark Chocolate Collagen, vanilla vegan protein, banana, cocoa, almond butter, and coconut milk — a nutrient-packed mix designed to boost recovery, muscle health, and energy. With every sip, you get the benefit of collagen-rich protein that supports skin elasticity, joint function, and gut health, making it the perfect post-workout refuel.

Get moving with free community workouts

This Dubai Fitness Challenge, Reset Fitness is turning up the energy with two exciting community activations designed to get everyone moving. Throughout November, the popular Jumeirah Islands studio will open its doors to the public with free Tuesday evening Strength Circuit Sessions at 6:30pm and 7:30pm, offering high-energy, coach-led workouts that build strength and community spirit. The promotion runs for one month only and is open to new customers, who can enjoy one complimentary class during the challenge. Adding to the momentum, Reset Fitness has also launched Reset Fitness Sevens, a brand-new open-air pop-up studio at The Sevens Stadium, running until March. The 50-minute, coach-assisted group workouts blend strength, cardio, and conditioning — perfect for parents dropping kids off for training or residents nearby. With the first class free for new members, Reset Fitness invites Dubai to train, connect, and reset their fitness goals in style this season.