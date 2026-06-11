'The Bear' season 5 trailer drops as Sydney takes charge in final chapter

The first trailer for the fifth and final season of The Bear has arrived, offering a glimpse into the biggest challenge yet for Carmy Berzatto and his team as they fight to keep their restaurant alive.

Released by FX Networks, the trailer sees Sydney Adamu, played by Ayo Edebiri, stepping into a leadership role as head chef while the restaurant faces mounting pressure from all sides.

The team must navigate a series of setbacks, including a flood, disrupted deliveries, financial struggles and the prospect of the building being sold. As uncertainty grows, the staff work together to keep The Bear afloat.

The trailer closes with an emotional speech from Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who urges the team to give everything they have to save the restaurant.

Season 4 ended with Carmy, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, deciding to step away from the restaurant business and leave The Bear in the hands of Sydney, Richie and Natalie, played by Abby Elliott.

However, the new footage confirms Carmy's return. In one of the trailer's most emotional moments, he tells his team: "I look at you all, and I love you so much."

According to Variety, all eight episodes of the final season will premiere on June 25 on Hulu and FX.

The series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, alongside recurring cast members including Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, Molly Gordon and others.

Over its four-season run, The Bear has featured a string of high-profile guest stars, including Brie Larson, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, John Cena and Josh Hartnett.

Created by Christopher Storer, the acclaimed comedy-drama returns for one final run as the team faces its toughest test yet.