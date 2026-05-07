Final service and goodbye dinners: ‘The Bear’ to end with Season 5 this June

Popular TV series The Bear will conclude with its fifth season, with the final installment scheduled to premiere on June 25, FX has announced, according to Variety.

The network confirmed that Season 5 will mark the end of the award-winning series, with all eight episodes releasing together on Hulu, following its binge-release format.

According to the official logline, the new season begins after Sydney, Richie and Natalie discover that Carmy has left the restaurant industry.

"With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant 'perfect' might not be the food, but the people," the synopsis read, according to Variety.

The final season comes shortly after the surprise release of a special flashback episode titled Gary, which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. The episode features Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary, Indiana.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear debuted in 2022 and quickly became a breakout hit, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards across its early seasons.

The show's ensemble cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, along with Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson.

Since its debut, The Bear has earned significant recognition, including major wins at the Emmy Awards for its early seasons, establishing itself as one of the most acclaimed culinary dramas in recent years.