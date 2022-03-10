'The Batman' spinoff series starring Colin Farrell as Penguin under works

Catch his ‘Act Your Age World Tour’ in the city
HBO Max has officially ordered a spinoff series about ‘The Penguin’, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as underworld kingpin Oswald Cobblepot from the recently released film ‘The Batman’.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement, Farrell said, “The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.”
He continued, “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”
“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” the statement added.
Executive producers for the series include Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan and Lauren LeFranc, who will serve as showrunner. The limited series will be produced by Reeves’ 6th and Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
Earlier, apart from this series another ‘The Batman’ spinoff project had been in development at HBO Max, which had been based on the Gotham police force.
However, Reeves recently said it was no longer moving forward and instead has morphed into a story set in Arkham Asylum, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
