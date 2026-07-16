'The Batman Part II' delayed again, Robert Pattinson's return now set for 2028

Fans will have to wait even longer for Robert Pattinson's return as the Dark Knight, with The Batman Part II officially delayed once again.

Director Matt Reeves confirmed that the sequel will now arrive in theatres on February 18, 2028, almost six years after the release of The Batman in March 2022.

Reeves announced the new release date on Vimeo and also shared the first camera test footage of Pattinson back in the Batsuit, offering fans their first glimpse of the actor's return as Gotham's vigilante.

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The sequel stars Pattinson alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch. Reeves co-wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. No plot details or character information for the supporting cast have been revealed.

The film was originally scheduled for release on October 2, 2026, before being pushed to October 1, 2027. Warner Bros. has now delayed it again, giving Reeves additional time to complete post-production.

Earlier, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn defended the lengthy gap between the two films, saying long waits are common for major franchises.

"To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," Gunn wrote on Threads. "7 years between 'Alien' and 'Aliens.' 14 years between 'Incredibles.' 7 years between the first two 'Terminators.' 13 years between 'Avatars.' 36 years between 'Top Guns.' And, of course, six years between 'Guardians Vol 2' and 'Vol 3.'"

According to Variety, Warner Bros. also announced several other changes to its release schedule.

J.J. Abrams' mystery film The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, has been pushed from November 13, 2026, to October 1, 2027, the release date previously held by The Batman Part II.

Meanwhile, Panic Carefully, directed by Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts, has moved from February to April 9, 2027. Revenge of La Llorona will instead take over the February 26, 2027, release slot.