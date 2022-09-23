Thalapathy Vijay to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'? Here's what we know

Atlee recently dropped a glimpse of the two superstars further fuelling the rumours

By ANI Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:36 AM

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' has become the most highly anticipated film in recent times. There are rumours that Telegu star Thalapathy Vijay is expected to be a part of the upcoming film.

On Saturday, Atlee dropped a glimpse of the two superstars on his Twitter handle. The post sparked rumours of Thalapathy Vijay being part of Atlee's upcoming flick Jawan. Since the picture was dropped on the internet, it created an immense buzz, fans are curious and eager to witness the duo in one frame.

This is not the first time when the rumours of the Beast star are floating on the internet. Previously a picture of the two was doing rounds on social media, in which Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white shirt and Vijay sported a purple shirt.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film's first look poster shared by Shah Rukh has already created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Khan is currently busy with two other projects - Siddharth Anand's Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.