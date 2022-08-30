Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to headline sci-fi thriller 'Ash'

Watch: Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana recreate Indian team's celebration after win against Pakistan
The Bollywood actors were seen dancing in a video shared by Ananya on Instagram
Actors Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to star in sci-fi thriller movie 'Ash.'
According to entertainment website Variety, the film will be directed by Grammy Award-winning record producer Flying Lotus.
Thompson will essay the role of a space station worker who wakes up on a distant planet to find her colleagues viciously killed, and then forced to work together with the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her.
"As their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, the rescuer begins to wonder how innocent she really is," the logline reads.
'Ash' is based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. Neill Blomkamp is the executive producer. The project is backed by XYZ Films and GFC Films. Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, will also compose an original score for the movie.
The makers are planning to start the filming in New Zealand next year.
The singer also won Album of the Year for 'Harry's House'
The actor's face appeared digitally in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage
Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj , the show's hosts, performed as well as took home awards
From staycations to indoor golf, here's a list of fun-filled activities around the country
The Bollywood actor is all smiles as she enjoys the weekend on her balcony
Hathaway is set to a 40-year-old divorced mother in the film