'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon feature in an intense love story

The Bollywood movie directed by Aanand L Rai is set for a theatrical release on November 28. Oscar winner AR Rahman is its music composer

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 12:26 PM

UAE passenger train that cuts through mountains, deserts: Etihad Rail map unveiled

UAE: Mums create AI teddy bear to help neurodivergent kids communicate better

Driverless pods set to hit Abu Dhabi streets by year-end: Transport chief

The teaser of the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein is out and it offers a glimpse into a love story of rebels.

Billed as the spiritual sequel to Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013), Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Anand L Rai and has AR Rahman as its music composer.

The teaser opens with Dhanush gatecrashing a ceremony involving, when he describes the sorrow of his father's passing.

That is followed by scenes of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon as they fall in love with each other.

T-Series, the leading music label in India, shared the teaser of the movie on their Instagram handle on October 1.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa, the 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in the lead.

The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.