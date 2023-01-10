Tenth edition of Quoz Arts Fest to be held on January 28, 29

The weekend will feature a diverse and dynamic programme of more than 200 activations

Saint Levant is among the headliners at the Quoz Arts Fest

By CT Desk Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 12:48 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM

Quoz Arts Fest returns for its 10th edition on January 28 and 29, across Alserkal and Al Quoz. The weekend will feature a diverse and dynamic programme of more than 200 activations, and bring together more than 50 creative concepts to celebrate a decade of success, and feature live music, art, contemporary dance, performing arts, food trucks, public art installations, wellness, and more.

Highlights of the bumper weekend include headliners Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant, who will be performing in the UAE for the first time, along with Big Hass, a Dubai-based hip-hop DJ known for his electric sets, and Omar Musa, a Bornean-Australian rapper and poet who will be treating festival-goers to a powerful spoken word performance.

Headliner Bu Kolthoum will be performing in the UAE for the first time

The 10th edition of the festival will take place under the thematic ‘Shift Away.’ Visitors will be invited to set aside their preconceptions upon entering the festival’s ‘portals’ and shift away to three fantastical worlds.

Visitors can book their early bird tickets for the weekend for Dh30 on Platinumlist at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/85012/quoz-arts-fest. Tickets for under-18s and over-60s are free with registration. All proceeds from ticket sales are dedicated to the Quoz Arts Fest programme, supporting local and regional talent.