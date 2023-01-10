Tenth edition of Quoz Arts Fest to be held on January 28, 29

Friend shares photos and video clips from the event on social media
Quoz Arts Fest returns for its 10th edition on January 28 and 29, across Alserkal and Al Quoz. The weekend will feature a diverse and dynamic programme of more than 200 activations, and bring together more than 50 creative concepts to celebrate a decade of success, and feature live music, art, contemporary dance, performing arts, food trucks, public art installations, wellness, and more.
Highlights of the bumper weekend include headliners Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant, who will be performing in the UAE for the first time, along with Big Hass, a Dubai-based hip-hop DJ known for his electric sets, and Omar Musa, a Bornean-Australian rapper and poet who will be treating festival-goers to a powerful spoken word performance.
The 10th edition of the festival will take place under the thematic ‘Shift Away.’ Visitors will be invited to set aside their preconceptions upon entering the festival’s ‘portals’ and shift away to three fantastical worlds.
Visitors can book their early bird tickets for the weekend for Dh30 on Platinumlist at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/85012/quoz-arts-fest. Tickets for under-18s and over-60s are free with registration. All proceeds from ticket sales are dedicated to the Quoz Arts Fest programme, supporting local and regional talent.
Friend shares photos and video clips from the event on social media
In The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical family drama, the 42-year-old actress plays a character Steven Spielberg based on his own mother.
The actor will be playing the role of a CIA senior supervisor
The veteran actor also requested the Prime Minister's support in clearing the stigma around Bollywood
The 'Bond' actress talks about what attracted her towards her role in 'The Woman King,' co-starring Viola Davis
From a pet farm to live show and concert, enjoy these fun-filled events this weekend around the country
The popular actress celebrated her 37th birthday on January 5