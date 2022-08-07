Temporary court order granted to Naomi Judd's family to keep her death records sealed

Naomi died by suicide earlier this year

Naomi Judd. AFP Photo

By ANI Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 10:40 AM

Late iconic country singer Naomi Judd's family has recently been granted a temporary court order to keep her death records sealed from the public.

According to Fox News, the court documents obtained by the outlet Larry Strickland and Judd's two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tennessee.

As per the order, "Sheriff's deputies, per standard procedure" conducted "an investigation into Mrs. Judd's death," which resulted in evidence being collected. It further notes that "records were created which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, and written reports."

"Upon information and belief, some of these records contain Mrs. Judd depicted in a graphic manner," it added. The court documents stated that Judd's family would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish should these records be released."

The temporary order was granted on Tuesday and an evidentiary hearing is scheduled for September 12. According to the order, "any investigative or evidentiary materials" in regards to the case which includes "medical records, law enforcement investigative reports, and photographs, video and other images" cannot be released.

Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76. Ashley and Wynonna announced their mother's death through a statement shared on social media in April.

Details behind Judd's will recently surfaced. Judd named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate, per legal documents obtained by Fox News.

Us Weekly reported that though Ashley and Wynonna are not mentioned by name specifically in the will, a source close to the family told the outlet the two are listed as beneficiaries of Naomi's trust.