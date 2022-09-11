Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passes away, politicians mourn his demise

The veteran actor died at the age of 83

By ANI Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 11:15 AM

UV Krishnam Raju, former Union Minister, and veteran Telugu actor, who was popularly known as the 'Rebel Star,' died at the age of 83, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on social media.

Krishnam Raju was the uncle of 'Bahubali' actor Prabha. The veteran actor was the first actor who worked as a Union Minister under the cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He made his debut in the film industry with the Telugu film 'Chilaka Gorinka' in 1966 which was produced and directed by K. Pratyagatma. Raju did more than 180 films in his career.

PM Modi extended his condolence over the demise of a Telugu actor. He wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Saddened with the veteran actor's demise, Amit Shah tweeted, "Pained to learn that the beloved star of Telugu Cinema and former Union Minister, U Krishnam Raju has left us. He won millions of hearts with his versatile acting & worked for the betterment of society. His passing away leaves a deep void in our Telugu cinema. My condolences."

According to Telangana CMO Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct the funeral of his dearest friend and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju with an official ceremony. CS Somesh Kumar will make arrangements as per CM's orders.