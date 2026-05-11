Telugu actor Bharath Kanth killed in car-truck collision in Hyderabad

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the crash

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 10:18 AM
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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit No. 12 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the limits of Adibatla police station in Hyderabad, Telangana. Kanth was 31 years old.

Police said the accident took place late at night. Following the collision, authorities registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

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According to Adibatla Police, "This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR."

"We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter," the Adibatla Police added. The identity of the second deceased person has not been officially disclosed so far.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

Bharath Kanth's most notable works included the 2021 film 'Gramam' and the 2024 film 'Tenant', where he played a lead role.

He also appeared in web series such as 'Geethanjali' and 'Parvathi Parameshwarlu'.


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