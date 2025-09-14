Teja Sajja plays a fearless warrior in superhero movie 'Mirai'

The Telugu superhero movie Mirai, now running in UAE cinemas, stars Teja Sajja in the lead and is directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

The story follows a fearless warrior chosen to safeguard nine sacred scriptures, setting the stage for an epic battle that fuses heritage with spectacle.

The movie, which won praise from director Ram Gopal Varma recently, also stars Manoj Manchu and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

The film's trailer, which was released recently, shows Sajja falling from a train to land before a giant eagle.

Ritika Nayak plays the heroine in Mirai.

Motivated by Saran's inspiring words, Sajja—who also starred in the 2024 superhero movie HanuMan—begins searching for weapons to fight evil, especially a sacred staff. In the trailer, he's also shown fighting against evil forces with the help of the sacred weapon before facing off against Manoj Manchu.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which is distributing the movie in North India, recently shared the trailer on Instagram.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, Mirai blends myth, action, and cutting-edge visuals, promising a larger-than-life experience for cinemagoers.