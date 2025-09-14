  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.1°C

Teja Sajja plays a fearless warrior in superhero movie 'Mirai'

The movie, which won praise from director Ram Gopal Varma recently, also stars Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 3:25 PM

Top Stories

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: Dubai's 'Ring of Fire' set for epic clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: Dubai's 'Ring of Fire' set for epic clash

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

The Telugu superhero movie Mirai, now running in UAE cinemas, stars Teja Sajja in the lead and is directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

The story follows a fearless warrior chosen to safeguard nine sacred scriptures, setting the stage for an epic battle that fuses heritage with spectacle.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Temperatures to dip below 25ºC next week

thumb-image

Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in custody for Charlie Kirk's murder?

thumb-image

Record-high gold prices: UAE residents turn to saving schemes, investing for children's future

thumb-image

Former Nepal PM says wife alive but 'critical' in BBC interview

thumb-image

Dubai: Two men jailed, fined for stealing prescription drugs from pharmacy

 

The movie, which won praise from director Ram Gopal Varma recently, also stars Manoj Manchu and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

The film's trailer, which was released recently, shows Sajja falling from a train to land before a giant eagle.

Ritika Nayak plays the heroine in Mirai.

Motivated by Saran's inspiring words, Sajja—who also starred in the 2024 superhero movie HanuMan—begins searching for weapons to fight evil, especially a sacred staff. In the trailer, he's also shown fighting against evil forces with the help of the sacred weapon before facing off against Manoj Manchu.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which is distributing the movie in North India, recently shared the trailer on Instagram.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, Mirai blends myth, action, and cutting-edge visuals, promising a larger-than-life experience for cinemagoers.