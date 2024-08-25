'Ted Lasso' likely to return for season four

US actor Jason Sudeikis (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:38 AM

It looks like fans may get a Ted Lasso Season Four after all.

Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift have been approached to reprise their respective roles of Rebecca Walton, Roy Kent and Leslie Higgins, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

The Emmy-winning football comedy is set for season four.

After its pre-planned three-season run ended in May 2023, plans for Season Four appeared to be in the works. Following the season three conclusion, which felt very much like a series finale, many of the show's actors acknowledged that they were unsure whether the comedy series would return. However, the performers indicated a wish to keep presenting their experiences in some way.

"Ted Lasso's main characters had a happy ending. (Spoilers!) Jason Sudeikis' Ted returned to Kansas to be with his son and ex-wife; Hunt's Beard seemingly got married in Stonehenge; Rebecca and Keeley make plans to start a women's team in Richmond; and Roy takes over as manager of the AFC Richmond and decides to begin therapy," according to The Hollywood Reporter.