Teaser for Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi's upcoming film unveiled

The teaser for the action-comedy Dhoom Dhaam, which stars actors Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, was unveiled on Monday.

Taking to its official Instagram account, Netflix shared the teaser with fans, giving them a glimpse into the chaotic and hilarious rollercoaster of events set against the backdrop of a couple's wedding night.

The story of Dhoom Dhaam flips the idea of "happily ever after." As Koyal (played by Yami Gautam), a carefree and wild woman, ties the knot with Veer (played by Pratik Gandhi), a timid and animal-loving veterinarian, their wedding night spirals into unexpected chaos. The newlyweds find themselves on a wild adventure filled with twists, quirky characters, and surprises that redefine what it means to be "just married."

The action-comedy, directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, is set to release on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14.