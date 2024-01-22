Taylor Swift's NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 5:36 PM

Love was in the cold Buffalo air with Taylor Swift cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

And even Kelce’s brother Jason got into the act during the Chiefs' 27-24- victory in a divisional playoff game.

Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling, “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium.

The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone, and located just below the name of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s name on the stadium’s Wall of Fame.

Then it was Travis Kelce’s turn to show some love to Swift. After catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, the star tight end threw the football into the crowd, then turned and made a heart gesture with his hands toward the suite where Swift was seated in the opposite corner of the stadium.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has become a regular at Chiefs home and away games since the two began dating earlier this season.

