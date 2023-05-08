Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' named Best Song at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The award show was held amidst the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike

By ANI Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 1:31 PM Last updated: Mon 8 May 2023, 1:32 PM

Music is one word that automatically comes to the mind of those who grew up in the 80s and 90s listening to MTV. The channel was undoubtedly responsible for a music video revolution.

And now, on Sunday night, the 2023 MTV Movie and TV awards were held. And guess what? singer Taylor Swift won big at this year's edition.

Her song Carolina was named Best Song at the MTV Movie and TV awards, Variety reported.

Released in 2022, Carolina was featured in the film Where the Crawdads Sing.

Written solely by Swift, 32, and produced by frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, Carolina features chilling vocals from the 11-time Grammy winner as she sings about sneakily moving through various locations without being seen, which is reminiscent of the film's plot.

Sharing what went behind the song, Swift posted on Instagram, "About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness... and the world's betrayal of it. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it."