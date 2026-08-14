Taylor Swift becomes youngest Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

Taylor Swift has been named to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026, making her the youngest songwriter ever selected for induction.

The 36 year old singer was chosen in the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category, 20 years after releasing her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” in 2006.

Taylor was not able to attend the announcement at Belmont University, but sent a letter reflecting on starting her career in Nashville as a teenager.

“From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be. To be honored by this city I love so much is a beautiful thing, and I’m very grateful.”

Taylor moved to the Nashville area with her family as a teenager and began pursuing a career in country music. Her self titled debut album followed in 2006, beginning a career that eventually expanded from country into pop and folk.

The Nashville honor follows Taylor’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York earlier this year, where she became the youngest woman ever inducted.

Taylor joins Lyle Lovett, Shawn Camp, Lee Thomas Miller and Bruce Channel in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The Class of 2026 will be formally honored at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 56th Anniversary Gala later this year.