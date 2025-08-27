Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline: From friendship bracelet to engagement ring

It began with a joke about a friendship bracelet. It ended with an engagement announcement heard around the world.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 35, revealed on Instagram that they’re officially tying the knot, calling themselves “your English teacher and your gym teacher.” Their journey has unfolded across football fields, sold-out stadiums, and even a podcast studio. It blends two worlds that somehow make perfect sense together.

Here’s a brief timeline of their relationship:

July 2023 — The bracelet that didn’t land

Before there was “Tayvis,” there was just Travis, sitting in the crowd at Swift’s Eras Tour show at Arrowhead. He came armed with a friendship bracelet, and his phone number on it. Trouble was, he never got to hand it over.

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce confessed to being “butthurt” about missing his shot. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he said.

The podcast piled on with a question on its official Instagram account: “Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend.”

September 2023 — Game-day debut

Taylor made her public debut supporting Travis at a Chiefs game, sitting next to his mom, Donna Kelce.

The two left the stadium in Travis’s purple Chevelle, which was his “getaway car.”

Swift’s appearance fueled speculation and marked their first public joint outing.

November 2023 — 'Karma' lyric remix

During her Eras Tour in Argentina, Taylor playfully altered the lyrics of 'Karma' to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” signalling affection for Travis.

When Time named her Person of the Year, Swift confirmed the romance was already underway before that Chiefs game. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said.

Early 2024 — American football meets fairytale

January brought the AFC Championship in Baltimore, and a postgame kiss in the middle of the field. “I love you. So much it’s not funny,” Kelce told her, cameras rolling.

Then came the big one: the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Fans weren’t sure if Swift could pull off her insane schedule — Grammys in L.A., four shows in Tokyo, then back to Vegas. She did. And she watched Kelce lift the trophy, wearing her “87” necklace proudly as they embraced each other on the field once more.

Spring–summer 2024 — Tour life and tuxedos

From cuddling koalas in Australia to Paris tour dates, the couple kept the travel rhythm alive. Fans dissected The Tortured Poets Department for possible Kelce references, including a cheeky line in “So High School.”

In June, Kelce literally joined the show. Onstage at Wembley, he appeared in a tux and top hat, scooping Swift into his arms for a skit. Later, Swift gushed on Instagram: “I’m still cracking up/swooning.”

Fall 2024 — Proud, public, unfiltered

By summer, Kelce was no longer dodging labels. On Bussin’ with the Boys, he said: “That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that.” On New Heights, he called her “my girlfriend.”

Swift returned the favour onstage, thanking “my boyfriend Travis” in her MTV VMA acceptance speech. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she told the crowd.

What followed was several public appearances — proud, unfiltered, and in love.

August 2025 — A showgirl and a fiancé

Earlier this month, Swift rolled out her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, with help from the Kelce brothers. Appearing on New Heights, she called it her “favourite podcast” and credited it for, well, landing her a boyfriend.

“Our jobs are very similar,” she told them. “We both entertain people for three hours in NFL stadiums.”

Kelce chimed in: “I see you on that stage and see how you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever. It’s the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it knocked my socks off.”

And on August 26, they revealed their engagement with a carousel of five photos captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

A year earlier, Kelce called himself “just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend.” Now, he’s her fiancé. Sometimes, the most unlikely crossovers create the best love stories. You just have to shoot your shot.