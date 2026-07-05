No Bridesmaids, No Groomsmen: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce break wedding tradition

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke away from wedding tradition by opting not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen at their wedding ceremony at New York's Madison Square Garden, instead giving special roles to their siblings.

According to People magazine, the couple tied the knot on Friday, July 3, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. Rather than having a traditional bridal party, Swift's brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor, while Kelce's brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, was his Best Man.

According to a representative for Swift, actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. The decision to forgo bridesmaids and groomsmen marked a departure from conventional wedding traditions, with the couple choosing to keep the focus on their immediate families.

Following the ceremony, Madison Square Garden celebrated the newlyweds by displaying a "JusT&T Married" message across its giant screens.

According to People, the custom display referenced the couple's initials, a recurring theme throughout their relationship. Kelce had previously made "TNT" friendship bracelets for the pair, while the couple also nodded to the initials when announcing their engagement on social media with a dynamite emoji.

Wedding celebrations began a day earlier with an intimate rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden's Infosys Theatre, attended by close family and friends.

For the ceremony, Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery, while both she and Kelce wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

Although Swift chose not to have bridesmaids at her own wedding, she has previously been a bridesmaid for several close friends, including Lena Dunham, childhood friend Abigail Anderson and longtime friend Britany Maack, according to PEOPLE.

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had unsuccessfully tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts. Their relationship became public after Swift attended a Chiefs game later that year, and the pair have since regularly supported each other's careers.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 with a joint Instagram post featuring Kelce's proposal.