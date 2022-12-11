Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

Chan starred in three 'Rush Hour' films alongside comedian and actor Chris Tucker
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the company recently announced.
According to Deadline, the Grammy-winning singer has penned an original script, which will be produced by the studio. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
"Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.
Recently, Swift made history by becoming the first solo artist to ever win two Best Direction awards for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man at the 2022 VMA Awards.
Swift is the first female artist in Grammy history to have won their most coveted prize, Album of the Year, three times. She has won 11 Grammy awards overall.
The 14-minute production All Too Well: The Short Film, which Swift wrote and directed, recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival with a special 35mm print.
