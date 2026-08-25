Taylor Swift reveals mantra she uses when life and fame feel overwhelming

Taylor Swift has revealed the mantra she repeats to herself when the pressures of fame and her career begin to feel overwhelming.

Taylor opened up about handling fame during the Recording Academy’s The Icon Sessions.

When things begin to feel “unmanageably big”, Taylor said she reminds herself that this is the life she chose.

“You chose this. You chose this every day,” she said, explaining that she could have stepped away before her career reached its current scale.

For the singer, the pressures that come with fame remain worthwhile as long as she can continue doing what she loves.

“Everything that comes with this ultimately is worth it as long as I get to still make music,” she said.

Taylor also spoke about dealing with public opinion and criticism, saying she focuses on the people who connect with her music rather than trying to win everyone over.

“I’m putting this out for people who care about it and who look to music as a way to cope with their life in the way that I did,” she said.

She also reflected on being mocked throughout her career and admitted that she sometimes enjoys responding in her own way.

“Sometimes when people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back,” she said.

Taylor's comments come during another milestone year for the singer, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026.

Despite the scale of her career and the attention surrounding it, Taylor said making music remains at the centre of why she continues to choose the life that comes with it.