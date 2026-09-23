Taylor Swift announces new single ‘Patient Zero’ ahead of September 25 release

Taylor Swift has announced that her new single Patient Zero will be released on September 25, following several days of hints that new music was on the way.

The singer confirmed the track on Instagram, telling fans she had been “impatiently waiting” to share the news.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25,”

Taylor wrote, adding that the single would be available to pre-order on her website for 24 hours.

Ahead of the announcement, Taylor had been dropping several clues across her social media and website.

She changed her Instagram bio by replacing the letter “o” with zeroes, while a countdown appeared on her website before eventually revealing the new single. Similar changes were also spotted in lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl on Apple Music.

Three physical versions of Patient Zero have also been made available, including the original track alongside acoustic and piano versions.

Each comes with different cover artwork featuring Taylor dressed in black.

The song follows I Knew It, I Knew You, which Taylor released earlier this year for Toy Story 5, and comes nearly a year after the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor has not shared any further details about where Patient Zero fits into her music, with the singer keeping the focus on the single ahead of its release.

The single will arrive two days before the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where Taylor is nominated for nine awards and will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors award.

Patient Zero will be released across digital platforms on September 25.