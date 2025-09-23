  • search in Khaleej Times
Taylor Swift unveils 12th album for 'pre pre-order'; tracklist leaked?

The pop superstar revealed the news both through her website and in a teaser clip for an episode of the New Heights podcast, which she appeared on alongside Travis Kelce

Published: Tue 12 Aug 2025, 9:03 AM

Updated: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 2:23 PM

Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', after a much-hyped countdown on her official website on August 12.

The pop superstar revealed the news both through her website and in a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, which she appeared on alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

In the short video, Taylor Swift is seen pulling a white briefcase into frame before revealing her new album — though the cover art remains under wraps.

Check out the clip here:

Pre pre-order

Taylor Swift's 12th studio album will be available for pre-order. What does it mean?  It's like opening a mysterious box. Basically you can pre-order the album but you have no idea when its coming out or what the album cover looks like. The product description reads: “Depiction of this product is a blurred digital rendering for pre pre-order purposes only."

Speculation had been building after Taylor's website began a countdown to August 12 at 12.12am ET (8am UAE time), with fans — also known as Swifties — guessing it would mark the reveal of her 12th studio record.

The teaser featured a sparking orange background with the words: “EXPIRES AUGUST 12 AT 12.12AM ET.”

The cryptic post sent Swifties into a frenzy, fueling anticipation for what turned out to be her next major musical era.

Moments later, her official fan account, Taylor Nation, sent Swifties into overdrive. Sharing four throwback photos of the singer wearing orange during her Eras tour, they wrote, “Thinking about when she said, ‘See you next era…’” The post was followed by two more rounds of orange-themed looks — 12 outfits in total, a not-so-subtle nod to her 12th record.

Leaked tracklist?

Taylor Swift has kept fans guessing since wrapping her record-breaking Eras Tour in December, which grossed over $2 billion worldwide and became the highest-earning tour in history.

With her 10th album Midnights (2022) earning her a record-breaking fourth Grammy for Album of the Year, and her 11th record The Tortured Poets Department (2024) spending 17 weeks atop the Billboard 200, expectations for her next chapter are sky-high.

And now, a leak has given fans an alleged first look at the tracklist:

Whether these songs are the real deal or another breadcrumb in Taylor Swift's elaborate Easter egg trail, one thing's certain — the countdown to 'The Life of a Showgirl' has officially begun.