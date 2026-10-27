Taylor Swift becomes youngest Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

Taylor Swift has become the youngest person ever inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame at the age of 36.

The singer received the honour during a ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville on Monday, October 26, where country music star Brad Paisley introduced her.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor reflected on her early years in Nashville, where she began pursuing a songwriting career as a teenager.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor thanked Lainey Wilson, who performed her 2008 hit Love Story at the ceremony.

"I first of all want to say thank you to Lainey Wilson, who I just think is one of the coolest people in the world for saying yes and doing that," Taylor said.

She also praised Wilson's latest single, Kind of Love It, revealing that she had been listening to it on repeat.

Taylor then turned her attention to Paisley, joking that the two had been estranged since 2007 because of a prank he played on her while they were touring together.

"He took a tour prank too far. Filled my entire tour bus with live crickets. Thousands of them," she recalled.

The singer explained that the crickets continued making noise for months, leaving her unable to sleep.

"For months I couldn't sleep. Just chirp. Chirp, chirp. Chirp. All night," she said, adding that she even considered buying a pet lizard to deal with the insects.

Despite the prank, Taylor jokingly told Paisley that she was ready to forgive him after his introduction.

"You did such an amazing job with that introduction. I think we can let bygones be bygones," she said.

Taylor was inducted alongside Lyle Lovett, Lee Thomas Miller, Shawn Camp, Bruce Channel and the late JI Allison.

The honour comes 20 years after the release of her self-titled debut album on October 24, 2006, marking another milestone in her songwriting career.