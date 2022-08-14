Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Jeremy Lin's short films qualified for Oscar consideration

Best live-action short, best documentary short, and best animated short are the three Oscar categories that honour films that are 40 minutes or less. These categories are frequently thought of as "small," but this year's contenders for them will have some big names.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Swift's directorial debut, 'All Too Well: The Short Film', which the pop star has described as "a film about an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth," received an Oscar nomination.

This news follows recent Academy Awards ceremonies at which celebrities like retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant, former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry, and Hollywood A-lister Riz Ahmed brought home awards for short films.

A decade after the debut of her much-praised power ballad "All Too Well," Swift wrote and directed the 14-minute film, which ran at the AMC Lincoln Square for one week last fall, from November 12 (the day of its premiere there) until November 18.

Swift has never had an Oscar nomination, however, this year she is gaining attention for her original song 'Carolina,' which is used in the film 'Where the Crawdads Sing.' The star gave 'All Too Well: The Short Film' some fresh energy during the Tribeca Film Festival in summer.

On June 11, she attended a screening of the film at a packed Beacon Theatre with her leading lady Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and her leading man Dylan O'Brien (Teen Wolf). She spoke with filmmaker/fan Mike Mills about the film, citing Barbara Stanwyck's works, particularly 1937's 'Stella Dallas', as major influences and emphasising, "This is not a music video," before performing 'All Too Well' live for enamoured fans.

Swift is not the only musician whose film will compete for the Oscar for best live-action short. 'We Cry Together', a six-minute short film directed by Kendrick Lamar and starring Taylour Paige from 'Zola', based on the song of the same name from his May album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,' was quietly shown at the Laemmle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles from June 3 through June 9, earning it entry into the competition.

According to what I've been informed, pgLang, a business that Lamar and Dave Free recently founded, four-walled Laemmle's 180-seat main theatre for one screening every day, which was overseen by a specialised outside security team that also took attendance data from each visitor's phones. The majority of individuals present were relatives and friends of those involved in the initiative, while about 20 members of the general public were also allowed to purchase tickets.

'38 at the Garden', another film with well-known personalities tied to it, revisits the life of former New York Knicks basketball player Jeremy Lin, who unexpectedly rose to prominence a decade ago and dominated the NBA during a time known as "Linsanity", as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, for which CNN host Lisa Ling granted a rare interview, is produced by 2021 best live action short Oscar winner Travon Free (who, for Two Distant Strangers, became that award's first Black winner), and it serves as the directorial debut of Asian-American Frank Chi, who owns a political creative agency in the DC area. Since its Tribeca premiere in June, the film has brought both laughter and tears to audiences.

'Mink!', the biography of the late Patsy Takemoto Mink, who was the first person of colour ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and a co-author of the important piece of legislation known as Title IX, is another documentary short that the 31-year-old Proudfoot has in the running this year.