Taylor Swift has opened up about how fans often try to decode her songs and guess who they are about, saying some people can take things too far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-songwriter spoke to The New York Times after being included in its list of the 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters. During the conversation, Swift shared how the inspiration behind her music has become a major topic among fans.

Swift said some parts of her fanbase can go to an "extreme place" while trying to understand the meaning behind her songs.

"There are corners of my fanbase who are gonna take things to a really extreme place," Swift said. "There's nothing I can do about that. Some people are gonna try to, like, do detective work, figure out the details, who is that about? What is this?"

She also said it feels strange when people treat her songs like final proof about her personal life.

"When it gets a little bit weird for me is when people act like it's a paternity test," she said.

Over the years, fans have often linked Swift's songs to people from her past. Many have shared theories about tracks from different albums, including The Tortured Poets Department, 1989, and songs like All Too Well and Dear John.

Even with all the discussion, Swift said she stays focused on her own connection with the music she creates.

"You have to hold tight to your perception of your art and your relationship with it, and then you kind of have to [mimes blowing it out] there it goes. Hope you like it. And if you don't now, hope you do in five years, and if you never do, then I was doing it for me anyway."