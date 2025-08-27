Taylor Swift's fairytale engagement ring: What we know about designer, cost

Swifties across the world — and in the UAE — received exciting news on Tuesday: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially set to get married!

The engagement was revealed on Instagram by the singer, who posted beautiful, fairytale-like photos of herself and Kelce in a lush garden, romance shining through every shot.

Anything Swift — arguably one of the most famous singers in the world — does garners close attention, and her new engagement ring is no exception.

Social media is filled with jewellery experts and fans alike examining the beautiful diamond set in yellow gold pictured in the engagement photoshoot. Multiple global publications, such as NBC and Brides magazine, have revealed the jeweller to be from Artifex Fine Jewlery and designer Kindred Lubeck.

Who is the designer?

Lubeck is reported to be a goldsmith specialising in hand-engraved pieces. Her website features beautiful stones set in metals with old-world engravings, contributing to their otherworldly charm. Page Six reported that Kelce worked with Lubeck to design the ring for Swift.

The designer seems to have risen through adversity, her website saying that she was told she would never become a designer — and then set out to do exactly that.

How much does the ring cost?

While other rings on the Artifex website seem to top out at around $38,000, Swift's ring has been estimated by experts to be between $500,000 to $1 million. An expert that spoke to NBC puts the diamond between 4 and 7 carats, bringing the upper end of the price valuation to be around $800,000. However, Page Six reported that the massive diamond could be 10 carats, bringing the figure to the million mark.

Trend in engagement rings?

Recently, football player Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his long-term girlfriend, model and entrepreneur Georgina Rodriguez. Her engagement post featured a huge oval ring. Social media was flooded with comments on the sheer size of the rock on Georgina's finger at the time.

This latest ring seems to be a signifier of a trend in celebrity engagement rings — the bigger, the better.