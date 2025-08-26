  • search in Khaleej Times
Taylor Swift concert plot: Teenager gets suspended sentence in Germany

Police made multiple arrests over suspected plot to attack the show in Vienna, prompting the all three of her shows there to be cancelled last year

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 5:51 PM

A Berlin court on Tuesday gave a 16-year old who helped prepare a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last year a suspended 1-1/2 year prison sentence under juvenile criminal law.

Charges against the Syrian adolescent, who was 14 during the plot, were brought in June. At the time of the charges, he was only identified as Mohammad A. in accordance with German privacy laws.

The Berlin court said on Tuesday the defendant had fully confessed and that the sentence, which can be appealed, was in line with the verdict sought by prosecutors.

Initially radicalised by Daesh's online propaganda, the defendant sent the would-be attacker a video with bomb-building instructions and put him in contact with a Daesh member, the court said.

Police made multiple arrests over the suspected plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital's Ernst Happel Stadium, prompting the cancellation of all three of her shows there in August last year.

Austria's coalition government in June agreed on a plan to enable police to monitor suspects' secure messaging in order to thwart militant attacks, ending what security officials have said is a rare and dangerous blind spot for a European Union country.