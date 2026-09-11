Taylor Swift to return to CMA Awards after 10 years following new nomination

Taylor Swift is heading back to the CMA Awards for the first time in a decade.

The 36 year old singer confirmed she plans to attend this year’s ceremony on November 18 after receiving a nomination for Single of the Year for I Knew It, I Knew You, her song from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Taylor celebrated the nomination on Instagram Stories, resharing the CMA Awards announcement and confirming her return to the ceremony.

“Looks like i haven't Yee'd my last Haw thank you CMA! See you there Nov 18.” she wrote

Taylor last attended the CMA Awards in 2016, when she took the stage to present Garth Brooks with Entertainer of the Year. Her appearance this November will mark her first at the ceremony since then.

The singer has a long history with the awards, having won 12 CMA Awards over her career. She was named Entertainer of the Year in both 2009 and 2011, becoming the youngest artist at the time to win the category with her first victory.

Her latest nomination is for I Knew It, I Knew You, which she wrote and produced with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

If Taylor wins Single of the Year, it would bring her career total to 13 CMA Awards.

While she has confirmed she will attend the ceremony, it is not yet known whether she will perform or present. The CMA Awards has not announced this year’s performers or presenters.

The 60th CMA Awards will be hosted by Lainey Wilson at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 18.