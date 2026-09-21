‘That’s my husband': Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of season

Taylor Swift had a proud wife moment at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The singer was seen celebrating from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after her husband Travis Kelce caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, his first touchdown of the season.

In a video that quickly made the rounds online, Swift pointed to her wedding ring and shouted: “That’s my husband!”

Kelce’s touchdown gave the Chiefs a 10-7 lead in the game. It was a landmark outing for the tight end too, as he moved past Jason Witten into second place on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list for tight ends.

Swift watched the game with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. The appearance comes after the couple married in July.