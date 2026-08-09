Taylor Swift's 'August' removed from Donald Trump's campaign TikTok video

Taylor Swift's August has been removed from a TikTok video posted by US President Donald Trump's campaign account, according to Variety.

The video, posted four days ago by the official @TeamTrump TikTok account, showed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump standing on a balcony and watching fireworks.

"Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president," text over the video read.

The post's caption appeared to directly reference Swift, reading: "I'm sure Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!"

However, fans later noticed that August, from Swift's 2020 album Folklore, had been removed from the video.

According to Variety, users viewing the post on the US version of TikTok were shown the message: "The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country."

It is not the first time a Team Trump TikTok featuring Swift's music has lost its audio. A video featuring her song Father Figure, posted on November 6, 2025, has also had its sound removed.

However, another Team Trump video posted more recently featuring a version of Swift's Red still had its audio available at the time of reporting. A video posted by the official White House TikTok account last November also continues to feature Swift's The Fate of Ophelia.

Swift and Trump's history

Swift and Trump have previously clashed publicly over politics.

In September 2024, Trump wrote "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on social media after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 US presidential election.

Swift had announced her support for Harris in an Instagram post, writing: "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

The endorsement came after another controversy in August 2024, when Trump shared AI-generated images that falsely suggested Swift had endorsed his presidential campaign.

One of the images depicted Swift as Uncle Sam alongside the message: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump."

Trump later told Fox Business that he was not concerned about the possibility of legal action from Swift over the images, saying they "were all made up by other people."