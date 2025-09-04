  • search in Khaleej Times
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans revealed

Swift and Kelce are reportedly planning a private ceremony next summer in Rhode Island, surrounded by family and close friends

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 12:13 PM

Just days after announcing their engagement, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce may already have their wedding location locked in. According to Page Six, the couple is expected to tie the knot next summer in Rhode Island, a state that has long been close to Swift’s heart.

“She is in a hurry to have children,” a source told the outlet, adding that while some reports suggested the pair were in no rush, Swift’s focus on family is shaping their timeline.

Even Rhode Island’s Governor Dan McKee seemed eager to host the high-profile nuptials, reposting news of the engagement with a playful nod: “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

The wedding, however, won’t be the extravagant, ultra-public affair many might expect. Swift and Kelce are reportedly planning a private ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. “It will be more casual than people think,” another insider shared.

Swift herself announced the engagement in a whimsical Instagram post, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The photos featured the couple in a dreamy flower garden, leaning into their down-to-earth, yet romantic aesthetic.

The two have been dating since summer 2023, and those close to them describe their bond as one rooted in trust and protection. “She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known,” a source said of Kelce. “He is her protector in every sense — making sure she feels safe both physically and emotionally.”