How much did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding cost?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly spared no expense when it came to their wedding, creating what many are calling one of the most extravagant celebrity celebrations ever.

While many of the reported costs remain unconfirmed, estimates suggest the event may have totaled between $20 million and $40 million.

One of the biggest expenses was reportedly transforming the venue into a breathtaking indoor garden filled with thousands of flowers, custom landscaping, and elaborate decor.Wedding experts estimate the venue rental and transformation alone may have cost between $8 million and $10 million.

Privacy was another major priority.

Guests reportedly weren't allowed to bring their phones, and strict security measures were in place throughout the celebration.

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The event is said to have required hundreds of security personnel, confidential guest procedures, and extensive privacy protections that may have cost between $3 million and $6 million over several days.

Some reports also claim staff signed non-disclosure agreements and received confidentiality bonuses, although those figures have not been independently verified.

The reception featured luxury gifts and prizes that rivaled the wedding itself.

Reports claim more than 1,000 guests each received a Cartier watch, while guests also had the chance to win designer handbags and even a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle through games played during the evening.

Depending on the model of the Cartier watch, the gifts alone could have cost several million dollars, with many commenting that Taylor isn't known for doing things cheaply.

Avril Lavigne and Jackie Tranquill reportedly won two of the luxury Chanel handbags.

Taylor's bridal look also came with an extraordinary price tag.

She reportedly wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown estimated to be worth an undisclosed amount, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry valued at tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Reports that she commissioned six different wedding dresses, with five serving as paparazzi decoys, have circulated online but have not been confirmed.

Entertainment was another highlight of the celebration. Celebrities including Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks reportedly performed during the reception.

Although performers of their stature often command appearance fees of hundreds of thousands or even more than $1 million, there is no evidence they were paid, as they are longtime friends of the couple.

Additional expenses reportedly included luxury catering, premium beverages, transportation, permits, insurance, floral installations, lighting, staging, and large-scale event production.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that the couple paid more than $160,000 in city permit fees for the wedding, covering the special event permit and the city's response, including street closures and other public resources required for the celebration.

Catering alone has been estimated at between $2.5 million and $3 million, while the massive floral displays may have added another $5 million to the final bill.

Although many of the most eye-catching figures remain unverified, one thing is clear, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was designed to be one of the most spectacular celebrity celebrations ever staged.

Whether the final cost was closer to $20 million or $40 million, the event combined luxury, privacy, world-class entertainment, and unforgettable guest experiences on a truly extraordinary scale.