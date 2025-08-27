Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged! And the announcement was as witty and playful as fans would expect.

Taylor revealed the news on Instagram with a cheeky caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” It’s a clever nod to a long-running fan joke that if she hadn’t become a global pop star, she could easily have been an English teacher — thanks to her reputation for sharp, literary lyrics.

Meanwhile, Travis has always embodied the classic high school jock energy — a contrast that Taylor Swift herself captured in her song So High School, with the lyric: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

The setting was nothing short of poetic — a dreamy floral garden, evoking the introspective beauty of her song The Lakes where she muses, "I want auroras and sad prose, I want to watch wisteria grow right over my bare feet, ’cause I haven’t moved in years.” Only this time, the flowers weren’t about being rooted in sadness, but about blooming into something new.

To top it off, she soundtracked the engagement post with So High School. The song, brimming with teenage nostalgia and flirtation, carried a playful question: “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?” A clear nod to the classic “marry, kiss, kill” game — and now we have our answer. He chose marry.

Take a look at the photos Taylor shared on Instagram:

In one of the engagement photos, a sparkling ring gleams on her finger — very clearly not a paper ring. It’s a playful contrast to the lyric from Paper Rings where she sings: “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings.”

Turns out, she can have both.

As expected, Swifties flooded social media with heartfelt reactions.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Another eagle-eyed fan noted that Travis is reportedly Taylor’s 13th boyfriend — a number that holds deep personal significance for the pop star, who has long considered 13 her lucky charm.

Dubai Swifties react

Longtime fan Benj Marlowe, who attended The Eras Tour twice, said: “This is the most parasocial I’ll ever be, but after everything she’s gone through, this news makes my heart sing.”

He also pointed out a poetic easter egg: Travis, whose football jersey is 87, was at the 87th Eras Tour show — Paris Night 4. Coincidence? Swifties think not.

Fan Grace Abelita summed up the mood perfectly: “Finally, the prophecy has changed!”

This was a heartfelt nod to Taylor's song The Prophecy, a song that echoes longing and uncertainty. But now? Taylor doesn’t have to plead to the sky anymore — the prophecy has changed. And this time, it ends in love.