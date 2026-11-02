Taylor Swift reveals unusual habit she shares with best friend Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift has revealed a funny habit she shares with her longtime best friend Abigail Anderson, admitting that their husbands have had to get used to it.

The 36-year-old singer opened up about their friendship during a special Q&A following a screening of Toy Story 5 in New York City on November 1.

According to People, Taylor told director Andrew Stanton that she and Abigail have been speaking to each other in voices inspired by the 2004 comedy Napoleon Dynamite since their high school days.

The singer recalled meeting Abigail after moving to Nashville when she was 14 and trying to make friends at her new school.

Taylor explained that she and Abigail bonded over their love of imitating the voices from Napoleon Dynamite, a habit that has continued into adulthood.

The habit has continued more than two decades later, even after both women got married.

"We still do this. It's something our husbands have to put up with," Taylor joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

An impromptu impression

Taylor also demonstrated her impression of the film's main character before explaining why the friendship between Bonnie and Blaze in Toy Story 5 reminded her of Abigail.

She said the film's story resonated with her because of the importance of finding someone who understands her sense of humour.

The two have remained close since meeting at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, with Abigail even inspiring Taylor's 2008 song Fifteen, which appeared on her album Fearless.

Abigail married Charles Berard in 2022, while Taylor married NFL player Travis Kelce in July 2026.

The singer attended the screening after contributing an original song, I Knew It, I Knew You, to Toy Story 5, which was released in cinemas earlier this year.

Taylor previously spoke about the song during an appearance on Good Morning America, revealing that she had received composer Randy Newman's blessing to write music for the Pixar franchise.