Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife Tay reveal gender of their first baby

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, have revealed they are expecting a baby girl, sharing an emotional gender reveal video with fans on social media.

The couple posted the special moment on Instagram, where they were seen sitting together in front of a laptop before discovering the gender of their first child.

In the video, the pair clicked through the reveal before the word "GIRL" appeared on the screen in pink letters. Both immediately screamed with excitement, while Tay became emotional and broke down in tears. Taylor then hugged her and kissed her on the forehead as they celebrated the news together.

Alongside the video, the couple wrote: "Our little secret is now yours."

The announcement comes months after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Taylor, best known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight film series, first went public with his relationship with Tay in 2018. He proposed in November 2021, and the couple married on November 11, 2022, at Epoch Estate Wines in California.

Following their wedding, the newlyweds spoke to PEOPLE about their special day and the effort they put into planning the celebration.

"Everything felt so surreal," Tay told the publication. "We were both very involved in the process, so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

Taylor added, "We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us, and we wanted all of them to be part of the day."

The couple was first introduced by Taylor's sister, Makena Moore.

Speaking to PEOPLE in January 2022, the actor said he met Tay during a break from acting.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out," Lautner said.

The couple have frequently shared glimpses of their relationship online, and fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages following the latest announcement.

Their baby girl will be the first child for both Taylor and Tay Lautner.