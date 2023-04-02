Taraji P Henson joins Abbott Elementary in guest role

India: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra to marry AAP politician Raghav Chadha, Harrdy Sandhu confirms
The Punjabi singer said that Bollywood actor had disclosed that she would only marry when she finds the 'right guy'
Hollywood star Taraji P Henson will be making a guest appearance in the latest season of comedy series Abbott Elementary.
Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the show centres on Janine, a positive second-grade teacher at the poorly funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.
According to entertainment website Variety, Henson will play Janine’s (Brunson) mother Vanetta in the upcoming episode of the hit series.
The casting was announced at PaleyFest LA. The Abbott Elementary panel featured stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and William Stanford Davis in person. Janelle James and Chris Perfetti attended the event virtually from New York.
Henson is the latest to join the season two of the show in a guest role as Janine's family member. Earlier this season, Ayo Edibiri appeared as Ayesha, Janine’s sister.
The Punjabi singer said that Bollywood actor had disclosed that she would only marry when she finds the 'right guy'
The codefendant is likely to be sentenced Friday if State District Judge authorizes the plea agreement
A retired optometrist claimed the Hollywood star was skiing out of control when she ran into his back and sent him flying on a hill at a resort
Jisoo became the last member of Blackpink to make a solo debut
The 'Havana' singer travelled last week to Málaga, Spain, to celebrate and help promote her grandmother's book
As per reports, the Hollywood superstar is looking for something smaller in the LA area
The live-streamed trial has emerged as the biggest celebrity court case since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year
It is the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton