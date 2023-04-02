Taraji P Henson joins Abbott Elementary in guest role

She will play lead star Quinta Brunson's mother in the show

By PTI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 11:45 AM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM

Hollywood star Taraji P Henson will be making a guest appearance in the latest season of comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the show centres on Janine, a positive second-grade teacher at the poorly funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

According to entertainment website Variety, Henson will play Janine’s (Brunson) mother Vanetta in the upcoming episode of the hit series.

The casting was announced at PaleyFest LA. The Abbott Elementary panel featured stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and William Stanford Davis in person. Janelle James and Chris Perfetti attended the event virtually from New York.

Henson is the latest to join the season two of the show in a guest role as Janine's family member. Earlier this season, Ayo Edibiri appeared as Ayesha, Janine’s sister.