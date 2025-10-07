  • search in Khaleej Times


Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya soak up Italian sun, food and more in vacation pictures

The Indian diva recently took to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek into their romantic Italian vacation, sharing a string of pictures

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 4:04 PM

UAE: Father, 7-month-old baby killed in car crash; mother in ICU

Look: Critically endangered wild cat spotted in UAE; 250 Arabian Caracals left globally

US gold futures hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria seems to be going all public with her rumoured relationship with Veer Pahariya. The diva recently took to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek into their romantic Italian vacation.

Tara shared a string of pictures, showing her soaking in the scenic beauty of Italy while also indulging in the local food, boat rides, music, and much more.

Among them, Veer Pahariya made sure to make an entrance, and with style.

While one of the pictures shows Veer reaching out to Tara as he looks back towards the camera, the other frame captures a close-up of his side profile seated inside the car.

Other pictures included solo snaps of the Apurva actor.

Suggesting that the pictures were from her summer vacation to Italy, Tara simply captioned the post with multiple emojis.

This comes as a rare social media update by the actor about her personal life. Tara and Veer have been stirring headlines lately over their hush-hush romance, with many convinced that the two are dating. While Tara and Veer have been spotted together multiple times, they continue to tease fans with interesting insights.

Tara and Veer made a joint appearance at the India Couture Week 2025, where the 'Marjaavan' star surprised everyone by sending a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seen sitting in the audience.