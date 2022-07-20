Tara Sutaria makes her singing debut in films with 'Ek Villain'

by Ambica Sachin Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 3:41 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 3:42 PM

Tara Sutaria, who began her career with a music show, says it was a dream come true to playback songs for her upcoming film “Ek Villain Returns”. The 26-year-old has been a professional singer since childhood and also featured in Disney India’s “Big Bada Boom” (2007-2008).

“Shaamat”, the song from “Ek Villain Returns” directed by Mohit Suri, marks Sutaria’s singing debut in films.

“I always wanted to sing songs for my films. I was introduced to Mohit sir two-and-half years ago. I knew he was making this film and he said he wanted a singer for this role.

“Singing has been an important part of my life. Before I became an actor I was performing music. For me, it felt like a dream. Everything fell in place. I was overjoyed when I heard Mohit sir wanted me to sing my own songs,” the actor said.

In the romantic revenge action film, Sutaria plays Aarvi, whom she described as a “go-getter and talented musician”.

“Music means everything to her and that’s something that I resonate with. The most interesting part is Aarvi will not give up and that stands true to so many men and women today. We are a generation that keeps it real.”

Her character like that of co-star Disha Patani is grey, said Sutaria, adding none of the women in “Ek Villain Returns” are the typical girls-next-door, she added.

“This is a new take on what women can be like when they are tougher, stronger and bad***. Both the characters of Disha and I will do whatever it takes to get what they want. They have shades of grey. They are unabashed and unafraid to be who they are.”

For Sutaria, Hollywood veteran Glenn Close’s performance as Cruella de Ville from the 1996 movie “101 Dalmatians” and Bollywood star Kajol’s obsessive lover-turned-serial killer act in “Gupt” (1997) are her favourite female villain characters.

“Glenn Close was absolutely the best villain ever. I am a huge fan of hers. I look up to her,” she added.

The actor said the team spent two years working on “Ek Villain Returns” and it was great to see the film release on July 29.

“The current climate of films is so tricky you never know what is going to work. We have a winner with this film. This film has everything and more that the fans of the first part will get to see. Every single actor has done an incredible job, it is a new space for each of us,” Sutaria said.

A sequel to Suri’s 2014 film of the same name, “Ek Villain Returns” also stars Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.