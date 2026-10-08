Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar's death, says she needs time to respond

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has reacted to the news of Nana Patekar's death, saying she needs time before sharing her thoughts on the veteran actor's passing.

Dutta, who had accused Patekar of harassment in 2018, addressed the news in a video shared on her Instagram story.

"I've heard the news. Today is a work day for me. I'm going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that," she said.

The actress explained that she had already planned her day around an important event in Lucknow, where she intended to go live on social media and share updates with her followers.

"It's strange that all of this is happening today because I'm working on a very important event in Lucknow," she said.

Dutta also expressed concern that media attention would shift away from her scheduled work following news of Patekar's death.

She said she wanted to take some time before commenting further.

"I'll share my reaction once I've figured out what that reaction should be. For now, my condolences to the family," she added.

In 2018, the actress had accused the actor of sexual harassment, in turn becoming an important catalyst for the #MeToo movement in India. The case was eventually dismissed by a Mumbai court in 2019 owing to lack of evidence.