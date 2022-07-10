Taika Waititi dismisses ‘Waititi Cut’ version of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Fans say that the vocals on the tracks belong to someone else
Marvel comics Thor: Love and Thunder is currently gathering a lot of appreciation from the netizens, soon after its release, fans demanded a special director’s cut version of the film, to which the director Taika Waititi has now finally dismissed.
According to Variety, the Thor: Love and Thunder director stated, “I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, ‘Ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”
Marvel fans on social media started the trend “#ReleaseTheWaititiCut”, as they wanted to see some more action and jokes in the film starring Chris Hemsworth.
Earlier, DC comics released a special director’s cut version of their 2017 released film Justice League. The new version Justice League Zack Snyders cut premiered on HBO Max and gathered a lot more positive feedback from the audience than the original film.
Although Waititi has now dismissed the news of making a special director’s cut version, the makers still shared some ideas on what would his extended cut of the film would look like.
The 46-year-old director, as per Variety, stated, “I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there...There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”
Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise, which casts Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt in prominent roles.
Fans say that the vocals on the tracks belong to someone else
Suspect could get life in prison when he's sentenced in September
Those interested can submit their contributions on various topics, including drama, action, and others
The supernatural thriller has set viewing records for the streaming service, surpassing the Regency-era drama Bridgerton
The jury on June 1 ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million for damaging his reputation
Don’t miss the chance to indulge in these top dining options and add a sparkle to your Monday
British director used the world as his stage mounting productions ranging from challenging versions of Shakespeare through international opera to Hindu epic poems
On June 24, Khaby took over Charli to become TikTok's most-followed creator