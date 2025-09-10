  • search in Khaleej Times
Tabu comes on board Vijay Sethupathi's next movie directed by Puri Jagannadh

The Bollywood actor shared a glimpse from the sets on social media, showing the film's clapboard as she suggested kicking off her shooting schedule

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 1:39 PM

Actor Tabu has officially come on board for Puri Jagannadh's upcoming directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu shared a glimpse from the sets, showing the film's clapboard as she suggested kicking off her shooting schedule.

"Coming soon! Hamara South ka Dhamaka! #PuriSethupathi film @puriconnects @actorvijaysethupathi #PuriSethupathi. A #PuriJagannadh film. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam," Tabu wrote in the caption.

Details of her role are under wraps.

Earlier in July, Sethupathi began the shooting for the film in Hyderabad.

Puri Connects, the production house, took to X and shared that "major talkie scenes" featuring Vijay Sethupathi and actress Samyuktha were filmed at the time, along with pictures from the sets.

In the pictures, Sethupathi was spotted posing for a group picture with the rest of the cast, director and producers of the movie.

The movie is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

Sethupathi was last seen in the Tamil movie Ace, which released in theatres on May 23. The film, directed by Arumugakumar, featured Rukmini Vasanth as Rukku, Kannan's love interest.

Meanwhile, Tabu's last film outing was with 2024's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Ajay Devgn. She was also seen in HBO's prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, essaying the character of Sister Francesca.

Tabu also has Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline. Touted as a horror-comedy, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.