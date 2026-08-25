Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari' makers reject plagiarism allegations

Makers of actor Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gandhari have denied allegations of plagiarism after a Mumbai-based writer reportedly alleged that the film's makers had used elements from his work.

Kathha Pictures, which is backing the film, has denied the allegations and maintained that Gandhari is an original story.

In an Instagram statement, the makers said, "Our attention has been drawn to allegations circulating on social media and in certain publications to the effect that our forthcoming film 'Gandhari' copies another person's concept and uses that person's title. These allegations are false, and we deny them unequivocally. 'Gandhari' is an original work, written and produced by Ms. Kanika Dhillon and developed by Kathha Pictures. Its story and screenplay are Ms. Dhillon's own work."

The statement further read, "We request the media, digital platforms and members of the public to treat these allegations as what they are, namely unverified and false, and to refrain from publishing, circulating or repeating them as established fact."

Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, 'Gandhari' explores a mother's love, resilience, courage and sacrifice as Bani navigates a dangerous world in her relentless pursuit of her daughter. The film also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna.

'Gandhari' premieres on Netflix on September 3.