Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Gandhari' to premiere on September 3

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to headline the upcoming action-thriller Gandhari, which follows Bani, a mother who faces a series of challenges and goes to extraordinary lengths to find and protect her daughter.

Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, Gandhari explores a mother's love, resilience, courage and sacrifice as Bani navigates a dangerous world in her relentless pursuit of her daughter. The film also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna.

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Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film marks one of Pannu's most physically demanding roles and combines intense action with an emotional storyline, as per the press release.

Kanika Dhillon, writer and producer of the film, said she wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances.

"With Gandhari, we wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances. Bani's journey is raw, relentless and deeply personal, and that is what drew me to her from the very beginning," Dhillon said in a statement.

Dhillon said collaborating with Makhija and the ensemble cast made the journey more fulfilling and expressed excitement about the film's release.

"Collaborating with Devashish and an exceptional cast made this journey all the more fulfilling. Our partnership with Netflix has once again given us the opportunity to bring this story to life on the scale and canvas it deserves, and I'm incredibly excited for audiences to discover Gandhari on September 3," she said.

The film reunites Netflix with Dhillon and Pannu following the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Gandhari premieres on Netflix on September 3.